Google Meet adding 360-degree backgrounds on Android and iOS

Google Meet already offers a number of effects to customize your video feed and will soon add 360-degree backgrounds.

These 360-degree backgrounds move with your mobile device by taking advantage of gyroscope/orientation data. The background is a still image but a rather detailed one. At launch, you can pick from an oasis (as seen below), sky city, or mountain temple, with more coming.

Google Meet will roll out these 360-degree backgrounds in the “coming weeks” on Android and iOS for both consumers and paid Workspace users. It’s best used when you’re taking a meeting on the go.

This will join the existing set of standard wallpapers, blur effects, video/moving backgrounds, styles (B&W, sepia, etc.), and face filters, as well as the ability to upload your own.

Meanwhile, Google next week will start encouraging people to stop using the app named “Meet (original)” and upgrade to the Duo-derived “Meet.” The former has a green logo, while the latter uses the four-colored icon. Most people should already have the upgraded app installed on their devices.

After the prompts, the “original” app will disappear in the “coming months.” It already lacks new features like direct calling and will be missing out on emoji reactions.

