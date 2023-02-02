Google rolling out update that fixes Pixel Buds A-Series pairing

Earlier this week, a Google update broke the “ability to connect Pixel Buds A-Series to a second device.” Version 3.527.0 is now rolling out to the Pixel Buds A-Series with a fix.

This annoying bug prevented you from “moving the connection from your phone to your tablet.” Our Pixel Buds A-Series updated to version 3.519.0 is seeing version 3.527.0 this afternoon. The install process took longer than usual in our experience. After manually triggering, just leave the case open, and you’ll eventually be notified that the process has completed.

As a reminder, the buds update first, and the case will follow after a short while. Place the buds in the case with the lid closed.

Both components need to be on 3.527.0 for the pairing process to successfully be triggered again (by pressing the button on the back of the case). Pairing to a new device after updating worked in our testing today.

Google shared on Tuesday that the “update that remedies this behavior will be rolled out to 100% of users by Monday, February 6th.” It officially advises that “you don’t update your Pixel Buds A-Series until the new update is available on Monday.”

That’s presumably targeted at users that have not updated and are still on 3.514.0 from mid-October. If you’ve already upgraded your Pixel Buds A-Series to 3.519.0 and are impacted, the fix is now out there.

Google has yet to comment what the point of the first update this week was. As such, it’s likely just bug fixes.

