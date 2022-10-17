Google rolling out Pixel Buds A-Series firmware update

Overshadowed by the Pro’s EQ update, Google last week started rolling out a firmware update to Pixel Buds A-Series.

Firmware update 3.514 (from June’s 3.415 bug fixer) for the Pixel Buds A-Series brings “general bug fixes and improvements.” Google did not provide any further details on what has changed.

As usual, this is a staged rollout and not hitting all users at once, with Google telling users to “please wait a few days, as it’s slowly rolled out to everyone.” To check, go into the Pixel Buds app/preferences > More settings > Firmware update. If “Update available” appears, you’re good to go.

Meanwhile, last week’s update announcement includes a line about the new Charcoal color for the $99 headphones that hit the Google Store alongside the Pixel 7 series and Watch. Today’s update, along with that new hue, suggests that A-Series will stick around for a while given its affordability.

That said, it’s unclear if these headphones will get any major updates that introduce new features going forward, or if it’s bug fixes and small optimizations from now on. The last big release in December added a Bass slider, Loudness compensation, and better reconnection.

