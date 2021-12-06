Pixel Buds A-Series firmware update adding Bass slider, ‘Loudness compensation,’ & more

Since Google launched cheaper Pixel Buds in June, the only update the company rolled out was to fix a volume bug three months ago. Pixel Buds A-Series is now getting a trio of new capabilities with a firmware update alongside the Pixel phone Feature Drop.

For starters, a new slider in the companion Pixel Buds app/settings experience lets you adjust bass from -1 to +4. This results in “twice the bass range you have now” on Android 6.0+ devices:

You can quickly adjust to increase the bass level by 4 levels with options of multiple magnitudes, or decrease the bass level compared to the current default setting.

Meanwhile, a “Loudness compensation” toggle in Sound settings will improve bass and treble at lower volume levels.

Google also touts improved device switching that will “search and connect to the second to last connected device when undocked from the charging case, if the last connected host device is unavailable.”

Lastly, there are “general bug fixes and stability improvements.” This new firmware — currently 3.223.0 — update will be rolling out to Pixel Buds A-Series “over the coming days.” There’s no mention of an update for the 2nd-generation Pixel Buds.

More on Pixel Buds A-Series:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: