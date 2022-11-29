Google Pixel 7a renders reveal updated camera bar and other design revisions

With the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro out in the world, attention now turns to the next Google launches in 2023. Besides the rumored “Pixel Fold,” the Pixel 7a is also expected, and renders today reveal more of the same.

Thanks to renders created by OnLeaks (via Smartprix), we see that Google is bringing the revised Pixel 7 design language to the A-series. The Pixel 7a’s dimensions — 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm and 10.1mm at the camera) — are said to be ever so slightly larger than the Pixel 6a. At .2mm taller, 1.1mm wider, and .1mm thicker, it should still result in a similar compact hand feel.

We see that the camera bar is no longer covered in glass, though it’s not clear if the silvery material around the pill-shaped array is actual metal or cost-saving plastic.

While all three colors of the Pixel 6a (Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal) opted for black frames, the perimeter of this Pixel 7a is silver in another nod to the latest design language. Today’s report says the Pixel 7a will be available in white and dark gray. If it stands at two, there would be no fun color for 2023.

These renders reveal no other physical surprises about the Pixel 7a’s exterior with the screen continuing to have a thicker bottom bezel and hole-punch front-facing camera above while the power button and volume rocker are at the right. A SIM card slot is said to be on the left.

As we reported last month, the Pixel 7a is “shaping up to be a significant upgrade over every A-series Pixel before it.” We can’t make a call on the material from these renders, but we’re expecting the addition of wireless charging and upgraded cameras, which should be a sizable improvement over the Pixel 6a.

