$299 Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and other Google Store deals return

The US Google Store has brought back a spate of deals on the Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro, as well as both the cellular Pixel Watch.

After taking only $100 off last month, the Pixel 6a is back to $299 after a $150 discount (Amazon, Best Buy). This Pixel 6a deal was last offered during the holidays.

Meanwhile, there’s the Pixel 7 from $499 ($100 off — Amazon, Best Buy) and the Pixel 7 Pro at $749 ($150 off — Amazon, Best Buy), while the Google Store is promoting slightly higher trade-in values. The phone deals end February 25, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Pixel 6 Pro $440 Pixel 6 $380 Pixel 5a $280 Pixel 5 $340 Pixel 4a 5G $250 Pixel 4a $250 Pixel 4 XL $280 Pixel 4 $260

Moving to wearables, there’s $50 off Pixel Buds Pro to $149.99 (Amazon, Best Buy), while the Pixel Watch starts at $249.99 (Amazon, Best Buy). A similar $50 discount brings the LTE & Wi-Fi Pixel Watch to $349.99 (Amazon, Best Buy) until February 12.

