$299 Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and other Google Store deals return

Abner Li

- Feb. 5th 2023 2:45 am PT

Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro
1 Comment

The US Google Store has brought back a spate of deals on the Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro, as well as both the cellular Pixel Watch.

After taking only $100 off last month, the Pixel 6a is back to $299 after a $150 discount (Amazon, Best Buy). This Pixel 6a deal was last offered during the holidays. 

Meanwhile, there’s the Pixel 7 from $499 ($100 off — Amazon, Best Buy) and the Pixel 7 Pro at $749 ($150 off — Amazon, Best Buy), while the Google Store is promoting slightly higher trade-in values. The phone deals end February 25, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Pixel 6 Pro $440
Pixel 6 $380
Pixel 5a $280
Pixel 5 $340
Pixel 4a 5G $250
Pixel 4a $250
Pixel 4 XL $280
Pixel 4 $260

Moving to wearables, there’s $50 off Pixel Buds Pro to $149.99 (Amazon, Best Buy), while the Pixel Watch starts at $249.99 (Amazon, Best Buy). A similar $50 discount brings the LTE & Wi-Fi Pixel Watch to $349.99 (Amazon, Best Buy) until February 12.

More on Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Store

Google Store

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com