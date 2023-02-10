Deals: Motorola MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter hits $90, Galaxy Tab A8 from $139, more

All of today’s best deals are going live now that the weekend has just about arrived. For this fine Friday, a rare discount has arrived on Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter at $90. Samsung’s already-affordable Galaxy Tab A8 tablets are now dropping even lower thanks to discounts from $139, which rounds out the savings alongside ongoing OnePlus 11 pre-order promotions. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter sees rare discount

Motorola’s wireless Android Auto car adapter has been one of the hottest smartphone accessories in the Android world since launching just under a year ago. Often times selling out completely or being met with lengthy backorder wait times, today we’re seeing a rare chance to save as several retailers step in to drop the usual $100 going rate. Courtesy of Amazon, the Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter now sells for $90, which is also being matched at Best Buy. Marking only the second notable discount, this is also the second-best price at $10 off. It’s about as rare of a discount as they come, and finally a readily-available chance to save.

Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab A8 tablets are now even more affordable

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB Android Tablet for $139 in several colorways. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at $91 in savings to go alongside marking a new all-time low. This is $10 below our previous mention from a few weeks back and even undercutting the Black Friday mention by an extra $1. Not to mention, this is also joined by some markdowns on additional storage tiers across 64GB and 128GB capacities.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab A8 may not pack as much power as the just as new S8/+ devices, but this tablet does arrive with a more compact experience centered around a 10.5-inch LCD display. The four Dolby Atmos speakers make it just as capable for catching up on content away from the TV and if the upwards of 128GB of onboard storage isn’t enough, a microSD card slot can deliver additional room for storing content. You can get all of the details on what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

OnePlus 11 sees pre-order savings

OnePlus just officially took the wraps off its all-new OnePlus 11 smartphone yesterday, and now you can already save on the latest Android device by locking in your pre-order. Amazon is stepping in today to offer the new unlocked OnePlus 11 5G for $700 while also bundling in a $100 Amazon gift card. That’s retail on the handset itself but scores you $100 in added credit to spend on future purchases. It’s the best offer out there for an unlocked model as well – the offer also carries over to the elevated 256GB capacity model at $799.99 with much of the same $100 credit bundled in. Beginning to officially ship on February 16, the new OnePlus 11 5G enters as the brand’s latest Android smartphone, and you’ll find a feature set to match.

Everything comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that, on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is nowhere to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset, like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with a 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package – you can read about it in our launch coverage.

Also getting in on the gift card savings today, another one of the latest releases from OnePlus can be had for less ahead of launch. Also officially debuting on February 16, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 arrive in four different colors for $180 and include a $20 Amazon gift card. These new true wireless earbuds are seeing their first promotion and chance to save, delivering the refreshed listening experience with a little extra cash in your pocket. Rocking 11mm dynamic drivers, OnePlus backs these buds with a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening that complements all of the other features like Spatial Audio you can dive into in our launch coverage.

