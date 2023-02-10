Google opens up Fixed on Pixel submissions ahead of Super Bowl

Made by Google already posted the Fixed on Pixel Super Bowl ad, and it’s now continuing that campaign ahead of Sunday by letting anybody submit a “photo that could use some editing magic.”
This is not the first time Google has offered, with @MadebyGoogle in November doing a similar thing to demo Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser in time for Black Friday sales.
Instead of Twitter, Google is now using the Pixlee service to handle online submissions ahead of the Super Bowl.
This is one of Google’s better Pixel campaigns, with a straightforward “Shot on any phone. #FixedOnPixel” tagline. It’s related to and boosts the Pixel’s camera prowess, while providing a tangible demo.
Magic Eraser to delete objects and change the color or brightness of distracting items launched with the Pixel 6, while Photo Unblur is exclusive to the Pixel 7 series. It removes blur and other visual noise for any image, not just those taken by a Google phone.
This 90-second Pixel 7 ad will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl and feature Amy Schumer, Doja Cat, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tweeted about the ongoing Fixed on Pixel campaign.
More on Pixel:
- $299 Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and other Google Store deals return
- Google Store trade-in values shoot back up just in time for latest Pixel 7 discounts
- Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 rolling out with February security patch
- Google lists Pixel 7 and 6 screen protectors certified to work with fingerprint sensor
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.