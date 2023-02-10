Google opens up Fixed on Pixel submissions ahead of Super Bowl

Abner Li

- Feb. 10th 2023 4:10 pm PT

0 Comments

Made by Google already posted the Fixed on Pixel Super Bowl ad, and it’s now continuing that campaign ahead of Sunday by letting anybody submit a “photo that could use some editing magic.”

This is not the first time Google has offered, with @MadebyGoogle in November doing a similar thing to demo Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser in time for Black Friday sales.

Instead of Twitter, Google is now using the Pixlee service to handle online submissions ahead of the Super Bowl. 

This is one of Google’s better Pixel campaigns, with a straightforward “Shot on any phone. #FixedOnPixel” tagline. It’s related to and boosts the Pixel’s camera prowess, while providing a tangible demo.

Fixed on Pixel

Magic Eraser to delete objects and change the color or brightness of distracting items launched with the Pixel 6, while Photo Unblur is exclusive to the Pixel 7 series. It removes blur and other visual noise for any image, not just those taken by a Google phone. 

This 90-second Pixel 7 ad will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl and feature Amy Schumer, Doja Cat, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tweeted about the ongoing Fixed on Pixel campaign.

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates
