Google opens up Fixed on Pixel submissions ahead of Super Bowl

Made by Google already posted the Fixed on Pixel Super Bowl ad, and it’s now continuing that campaign ahead of Sunday by letting anybody submit a “photo that could use some editing magic.”

This is not the first time Google has offered, with @MadebyGoogle in November doing a similar thing to demo Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser in time for Black Friday sales.

Instead of Twitter, Google is now using the Pixlee service to handle online submissions ahead of the Super Bowl.

This is one of Google’s better Pixel campaigns, with a straightforward “Shot on any phone. #FixedOnPixel” tagline. It’s related to and boosts the Pixel’s camera prowess, while providing a tangible demo.

Magic Eraser to delete objects and change the color or brightness of distracting items launched with the Pixel 6, while Photo Unblur is exclusive to the Pixel 7 series. It removes blur and other visual noise for any image, not just those taken by a Google phone.

This 90-second Pixel 7 ad will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl and feature Amy Schumer, Doja Cat, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tweeted about the ongoing Fixed on Pixel campaign.

What's the difference between a good photo and a great photo? A good photo was taken on any phone, but a great photo was #FixedOnPixel Send us a photo that could use some editing magic, and we'll take care of the rest!

➡️ https://t.co/JF54Tx3Ff0 pic.twitter.com/5wYrlMC35Q — Google Pixel (@GooglePixel_US) February 10, 2023

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: