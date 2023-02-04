Gaming on the go is becoming more popular with each passing year. If you want the best possible on-the-go gaming experience, then look no further than the REDMAGIC 8 Pro.

Designed with one goal in mind: unrivaled 3D gaming performance in the palm of your hands. The REDMAGIC 8 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and includes up to 1TB of superfast UFS 4.0 storage. It’s actually one of the first wave of devices to include the ultrapremium chipset onboard. This opens up ludicrous graphic performance levels, and there’s even a 20,000 RPM internal fan to keep things ice cool even when you’re playing games at the ultra presets.

The 6.8-inch bezel-free 120Hz AMOLED display has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a, frankly, wildly fast 960 Hz multifinger touch sampling rate. While this is super slick, it also ensures that every input is registered in lightning-quick fashion. The 16-megapixel selfie camera is comfortably tucked away under the screen so that the REDMAGIC 8 Pro has zero screen cutouts to take you out of the game.

Fumbling with on-screen game controls is also minimized courtesy of physical shoulder triggers that you can map to your favorite or preferred in-game buttons. There is nothing stopping you from full immersion in any game you would ever want to play, thanks to the stupendous performance levels on offer here. Hitting 60fps in almost any game you play is a breeze on the REDMAGIC 8 Pro, and that includes difficult game emulation.

You can quickly launch the REDMAGIC Launcher with the dedicated switch enabling the Magic GPU which improves and stabilizes game frame rates and performance.

Up to 16GB of onboard LPDDR5X RAM makes the REDMAGIC 8 Pro the perfect device for multigame sessions. Where some phones would close apps in the background, the REDMAGIC 8 Pro lets you pick right up where you left off without losing progress. For cloud gaming, the presence of Wi-Fi 7 means you’re completely future-proofed with fast and more stable connections guaranteed.

Unlike many gaming devices, the REDMAGIC 8 Pro chassis is clean and inconspicuous but retains an edge with little touches to signify the gaming intent. The translucent design fuses interactive RGB lighting and combines perfectly with the semitransparent backplate. This lets you literally see the inner workings of your phone, just like a tempered glass side panel on a gaming PC. Not only does this look good, it stays cool as the fan expels hot air so that your hands stay super cool too.

Even if you’re playing Call of Duty Mobile at ultra settings nonstop, you shouldn’t have a problem with battery life, thanks to the massive 6,000mAh internal cell. This dual-cell battery even offers 65W fast charging so that you don’t need to wait long to get topped back up if you hit single-digit battery percentages at the end of a busy day.

The REDMAGIC 8 Pro isn’t just about gaming, as it has a 50-megapixel main camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. It’s the perfect accompaniment to a gaming phone of this caliber.

Truly, if you want mobile gaming without limits, then you’ll want to turn your attention to the REDMAGIC 8 Pro which is available for pre-order now.

