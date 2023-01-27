[Update: Realme] A Coca-Cola smartphone could soon be a reality as renders leak

It looks like we could soon have a Coca-Cola smartphone to add to the growing number of Android crossovers we didn’t know we needed.

[Update 01/27]: After speculation about which Android brand could launch the first Coca-Cola-branded smartphone, it looks as though Realme is behind this collaboration. The stablemate of OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and countless other affordable brands has confirmed that it is behind the device with a teaser posted on the @realmeIndia Twitter account that suggests something is “fizzing” at Realme.

The linked “Cheers for Real” microsite includes copious hints of fizzy beverages, which no doubt confirms that the Cola-Cola smartphone is indeed going to be released by Realme at some point very soon. No details were shared upon a potential release date, model it’ll replicate, or pricing. We’ll save judgement until the device is served up… hopefully ice cold too.

A number of Twitter accounts have been sharing an apparent press render of a Coca-Cola smartphone, but the earliest appears to be from prolific leaker @UniverseIce. While looking very much like a vinyl skin applied to an existing device, it appears that Coca-Cola is partnering for the first time on a smartphone project.

Over the years we’ve seen some truly high-profile partnerships between brands including the likes of the impressive Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus 8T, a Dragon Ball Z Realme GT NEO 3, Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flips, plus tons more that offer something truly unique. Coca-Cola is an institution, so to see the branding on a smartphone would be similarly interesting.

Here comes your very first look at the totally new #ColaPhone! Maybe Coca-Cola will cooperate with a top smartphone brand. Can you guess which brand it will be? pic.twitter.com/6ieXvVTTH0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2023

It’s unclear just which Android smartphone maker is responsible for this Coca-Cola collaboration. However, eagled-eyed replies to the original hint that this could be a rebranded Realme 10 Pro, which is a decidedly mid-range phone. This includes a 6.7-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display, Snapdragon 695 processor, 6/8/12GB RAM, 108MP main camera, plus a 5,000mAh battery.

We know that the Realme 10 series launched with Android 13 pre-installed, and if they are behind the Coca-Cola smartphone, then we would hope it will come with system tweaks to solidify this brand partnership. That said, if it is the Realme 10 Pro, then this is a budget phone in almost every regard. Just how much it’ll cost is unknown, but it might quench the thirst of potential buyers looking for a cheap Android smartphone — hopefully very soon.

