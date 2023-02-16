LineageOS 20 now supports Google Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and more

The ever-popular third-party Android ROM LineageOS has gained support for all of Google’s Tensor-powered phones, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series.

Last month, the development team behind LineageOS released a new major version, bringing full Android 13 support to a few dozen devices, including Made by Google phones as far back as the Pixel 4. In addition to the improvements of Android 13, LineageOS 20 also brought a revamped camera app, Aperture.

Up to this point though, the ROM has not supported any of Google’s newest phones, starting with the Pixel 6 series. This is likely because of Google’s decision to switch to using its own Tensor chips in its phones. Since the chips aren’t found in any other devices, presumably work can’t be shared as easily as it would between phones built on the same Snapdragon chip.

Today, the LineageOS team has updated its master list of officially supported devices, adding all five phones powered by Google’s Tensor and Tensor G2 chips:

As all of these devices are still actively supported by Google, this LineageOS 20 release may only be particularly exciting for those who simply enjoy modding their phone to the fullest. Over time though, this attention from the passionate LineageOS team could eventually result in these Tensor-powered Pixel phones getting updates beyond what Google themselves will offer.

For now, there aren’t any downloadable builds of LineageOS 20 available for these Pixel devices, though this should change automatically in the coming days.

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: