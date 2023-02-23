Google tests blocking news in Canada as bill asks the company to pay publishers

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 23rd 2023 12:44 pm PT

google logo
2 Comments

Canada is preparing a new bill that, if signed into law, would require Google to pay publishers for using information from their content. In response, Google is testing a complete block of news content in Search in Canada with a subset of users.

The “Online News Act” or Bill C-18 is a bill in Canada that would require tech giants such as Google to make deals with news organizations in the country when their products (in this case, Search) use content from journalists.

Google confirmed to multiple publications, including CBA and TechCrunch, today that it is performing a test for a “small percentage” of users – 4%, specifically – that blocks all news content in Search. The test will run for five weeks and includes content created by Canadian broadcasters and newspapers. In a statement, a Google spokesperson said:

We’re briefly testing potential product responses to Bill C-18 that impact a very small percentage of Canadian users. We run thousands of tests each year to assess any potential changes to Search. We’ve been fully transparent about our concern that C-18 is overly broad and, if unchanged, could impact products Canadians use and rely on every day. We remain committed to supporting a sustainable future for news in Canada and offering solutions that fix Bill C-18.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez responded to Google’s actions in a Twitter thread.

More on Google:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google

Google

Stay up to date on news from Google headquarters. Be the first to learn about plans for Android, Google Plus, Google Apps, and more!
Google Search

Google Search
Google News

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.