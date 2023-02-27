You can now access Google Tasks on the web without using Gmail’s sidebar

Google Tasks is set to replace Assistant reminders next month. Ahead of that, Google has brought online a website that lets you directly access Google Tasks.

The previous system has long been accessible from reminders.google.com or assistant.google.com/reminders.

Google Tasks is set to fully replace Assistant Reminders with the voluntary opt-in starting next month. After that, all users will be migrated to Tasks, which will be accessible from Google Calendar, Assistant, and the dedicated apps on Android (which was just updated with Material You) and iOS.

The other way to access Google Tasks is from the Google Workspace sidebar found in Gmail, Drive, Docs/Sheets/Slides, and other apps. Some have always found this layout too narrow.

There’s now an alternative with assistant.google.com/tasks. This should be what eventually loads when you open the Google app, tap your avatar, and check the account menu for a Tasks shortcut. The direct URL is somewhat of a hack, but Google never stopped users from accessing the Reminders version.

The UI is pretty basic but does stretch the entire width of your screen. You can switch between various lists and Starred, as well as create new ones. When creating a new task or editing an existing one, you can add notes, set a date/time, repeat, and star. Lastly, you can see completed ones. This interface is pretty similar to what it replaces but feels much smoother.

An introductory prompt on initial load explains how you can:

Manage tasks on the go from any device

Stay on track with notifications

Star your important tasks and organize them into lists

Use your voice to say “Set reminder” with Google Assistant

However, the Google Assistant integration is not yet live and is not expected to begin rolling out until Monday, March 6.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: