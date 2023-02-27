MIUI 14: Here’s every Xiaomi device confirmed to get Android 13

After officially launching the Xiaomi 13 Pro at MWC 2023, the Chinese tech giant confirmed the MIUI 14 based on the Android 13 update is coming to a number of devices very soon.

The full-fat Android 13 update was launched way back in August 2022 for Pixel phones. Disappointingly, it has taken a long time for Xiaomi to indicate which device lineups will get MIUI 14 in the coming months. During the Xiaomi 13 series launch keynote, the company confirmed that Android 13 is coming to at least 18 devices throughout Q1 2023. Given that we are on the cusp of March, Xiaomi needs to get skates on.

Of course, the full MIUI 14 list includes many of the recent flagship devices from the firm including the Mi 11 Ultra, the full Xiaomi 12 series, plus several affordable Redmi handsets. More devices are expected to be announced over the coming months with the full list of devices found below:

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G

The latest version of MIUI 14 includes a number of new tweaks including the ability to restrict audio recording when in incognito mode, a new UI for the app launcher, improved widgets, on-device text processing, plus much more. As of February 2023, only the Xiaomi 12 series has received the full MIUI 14 and Android 13 updates.

