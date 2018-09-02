Planes, Trains and Automobiles: The latest place the Google Pixel 3 XL leaked

Not wanting its smaller sibling — which just leaked on Thursday — to get all the attention this week, the Pixel 3 XL has again been spotted ahead of its official announcement. This reveal was courtesy of Google’s next flagship being left in the back of a Lyft.
Nintendo Switch
Android Police was sent pictures from a Lyft driver that found a Pixel 3 XL left in the backseat of their automobile. The handful of images show off the rear and front of the device, with special deference given to the notch.
The phone is locked, but we do see the standard Android 9 Pie lockscreen that notes the time, date, current weather condition, and temperature. One image shows the phone awaiting PIN input, while the background image (of a waterfall in Iceland) can currently be found in Google Wallpapers.
A close-up of the notch shows the speaker grill very clearly flanked by two cameras. Expected to come in at 8MP each, we previously reported that this dual-array is for “Super Selfies.” In the upper-right hand corner of this image, we see that T-Mobile is the carrier.
Meanwhile, we see the rear of the Pixel 3 XL in the last shot. There are a number of identifying stickers and it seems that a phone case was just removed given the build up of dust around the camera lens, Pixel Imprint fingerprint sensor, and charging port.
Besides the Made by Google phones being sold on the black market, the last Pixel 3 XL leak was from an individual using the device on Canadian transit.
More on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL:
- Two Made by Google smartphones arrive at the FCC, likely Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
- First real-life photos of smaller Google Pixel 3 leak out, specs also confirmed [Gallery]
- Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL specs, explained: Everything we know so far
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL shown off in new mockups and detailed 3D renders
- Google Pixel 3 XL gets a high-quality unboxing w/ accessories and #teampixel stickers [Video]
- Bloomberg: Google Pixel 3 to launch on October 9th at NYC event
- Sources: Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL cameras bring ‘Super Selfies,’ updated Visual Core, more
- Exclusive: A Ukrainian black market dealer is responsible for recent flood of Pixel 3 XL leaks
- Wireless charging seemingly confirmed for Google Pixel 3 XL in new leaked video
- First alleged Google Pixel 3 XL camera samples leak showing off another impressive shooter
- Double the front camera, double the leak: Google Pixel 3 XL again captured in spy shots
- Google Pixel 3 XL notch spotted from a mile away in latest spy shot
- Google Pixel 3 XL leak reveals 6.7-inch display, confirms battery and camera specs [Video]
- Google Pixel 3 XL leaked in unboxing, includes USB-C Pixel Buds, #teampixel sticker [Gallery]
- Yes, the mystery logo on leaked Pixel 3 XL prototype’s backside is Google’s
- Alleged Google Pixel 3 XL in-the-flesh images leak, showing notch, design, and more
- Google Pixel 3 XL benchmark seemingly confirms Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM
- Google Pixel 3 XL shows up in new alleged leaked photos, shows off white color
- Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leak out in new renders showing off the speakers, notch, and cameras
- Google Pixel 3 launch may take place on October 4th for the third year in a row
- Google Pixel 3 XL renders based on latest leaks are likely pretty close to the real deal
- Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL: Built by Foxconn, notch on XL, Verizon exclusive again, dual front cameras
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: