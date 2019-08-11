Sketchy Pixel 4 shots show off thin bezels all-around

We exclusively revealed several key Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL specifications earlier this week. In addition to official teases, the phone has been spotted in the wild a handful of times. Another such incident of sketchy provenance this weekend provides a look at the Pixel 4’s thin bezels and screen.

When Google detailed Soli, Face unlock, and Motion Sense last month, the Pixel 4’s front was displayed twice. A video teaser showed a very tight side view of the screen and bezels, while an infographic detailed the various sensors.

UK-based website The Teen Tech today posted two pictures that are allegedly of the Pixel 4. Taken on an airplane, we see a phone that has a minimal top bezel and one front-facing camera. The position of that lens matches the one shared by Google, while the speaker grill is oddly barely present.

Save for those two cutouts, it’s hard to make out any other sensors, with the general consensus that the top bezel is quite thin for how much technology Google is housing. The same can be said of the side bezels and bottom chin. However, angles clearly play a role in minimizing the latter in this case. When viewed head-on, the entire front might be less svelte.

Regardless, it’s a clear improvement from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Google was able to pack Face unlock and the Soli radar chip without significantly compromising the forehead design.

Other details gleaned from the sighting include how this Pixel 4 featured a white rear and orange power button despite the images clearly showing a black edge. Historically, the frames of Pixel phones have retained the same color as the back.

Our Pixel 4 leak on Wednesday revealed that Google’s flagship will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 and 6GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the 5.7-inch or 6.3-inch OLED screens feature a 90Hz “Smooth Display.” The camera setup on the rear is a 12MP sensor coupled with 16MP telephoto. Google is expected to announce the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL sometime in October.

