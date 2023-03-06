Nothing Ear (2) earbuds set to launch March 22

The second-generation Nothing Ear (2) earbuds will launch on March 22 as the company confirmed an upcoming unveiling.

While we await more news of a follow-up to the Android-powered Nothing Phone (1), the London-based startup has confirmed that the second-generation Ear (2) earbuds are launching on March 22 in a live-streamed event.

No further information was shared beyond a cryptic image featuring a rhinoceros beetle and what appears to be a transparent case for the Bluetooth earbuds. A previous leak suggests the design is set to remain identical to the Ear (1), but with some minor tweaks to refine the Nothing Ear (2) fit and finish.

While the Nothing Ear (1) were fairly solid for the price, the first product from the Carl Pei-owned firm was a flashy entrant into the competitive true wireless earbud market. The transparent design and ANC helped sell the package, but neat features like Google Fast Pair are reasons that Android fans might have wanted to take a look. In late-2022, the pricing was increased from $99 to $149 with the introduction of the Nothing Ear (stick) at $99 and “increased in costs” a catalyst for this increase. It’s unclear at what price point the Ear (2) will launch later this month.

When (1) becomes (2).

22 March, 15:00 GMT. Get ready for Ear (2).https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/9tM2OQuVqg — Nothing (@nothing) March 6, 2023

A previous leak strongly hints that Nothing is working on a speaker of some sort, but the Ear (2) launch teaser bears no mention of another product. However, the landing page for the live-steam and social media posts do mention “Better sound” and “Better clarity.” We could see some notable audio improvements to the accessory when they officially launch.

You are now able to sign up for information and instructions for the Nothing Ear (2) launch event at nothing.tech where we have been promised that we’ll “learn everything” on March 22 at 3 p.m. GMT or 10 a.m. EST.

