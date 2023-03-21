Jabra’s Elite 4 earbuds balance quality and affordability, packs multipoint and Fast Pair

Jabra is building off of the success of the Elite 3 earbuds, which found themselves at the top of our list in terms of pricing and features within. Now, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are set to expand on that with the same reliability and improved sound.

The Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are categorized as “affordable,” but if they’re anything like its predecessor, they’ll exceed expectations beyond the price listed. Some of the best features we’ve seen across the earbud market are Google’s Fast Pair and multipoint pairing. Both of these are set to make the Elite 4 earbuds easier to use and set up. Fast Pair goes beyond setup, easing the process of switching devices as well.

With that, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds house 4 microphones for calls and ANC, which should provide a decent noise-cancellation experience. Internally, each earbud touts a 6mm driver for audio. Audio drivers vary heavily, so a 6mm driver has the potential to deliver excellent or poor audio – there’s no way of knowing prior to testing. What we do know is that the earbuds make use of Qualcomm’s aptX codec, which is promising.

As for the battery, the Elite 4 is set to deliver 5.5 hours of playback with a total of 22 hours with the case and ANC on. Without ANC, you’re looking at around 28 hours of audio total. The earbuds are also IP55 rated for dust and water, so building a sweat during a workout won’t be an issue.

Jabra is set to release the Elite 4 earbuds at $99, somewhat above the previous version. The Elite 4 set will come in Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige colorways.

