Deals: Google’s official 30W USB-C Pixel charger kit hits $27, Galaxy Tab A8 from $140, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, headlined by the first discount of the year on Google’s official 30W USB-C Charger Kit at $27. That’s then joined by a 1-day sale on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 from $140, as well as a notable spring savings event on the DJI Air 2S Drone. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s official 30W USB-C charger kit is a perfect Pixel 7/Pro companion

Amazon is currently offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger and Cable for $27. While you’d more regularly pay $35, today’s offer delivers the first discount of the year at 23% off. It comes within cents of the all-time low, and is also the first price cut we’ve seen since the Pixel 7 launched last fall.

Google’s official 30W charging bundle was designed to deliver improved refuel times to its latest 7 and 7 Pro smartphones and is as notable of an addition to your everyday carry as it is for having a second charging station at the desk or elsewhere in your home. The compact wall adapter pairs with a 1-meter USB-C cable to complete the package, all with the official Google seal of approval attached. Our in-depth hands-on review details exactly how the charger stacks up and how it compares to third-party alternatives, too.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 tablets now start from $140

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some-solid price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch Android Tablets. You’ll find the 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB configurations marked down to $139.99, $179.99, and $199.99 shipped. Regularly $230, $280, and $330 respectively, all three are now at the lowest prices we can find. While we have seen them floating in and around prices lower than the regular listings you’ll find at Best Buy and elsewhere via Amazon, today’s deals come within $1 of the lowest we have tracked on the two lighter capacities and deliver a match for the best we have seen on the 128GB variant.

Centered around a 10.5-inch display and the Galaxy ecosystem to work alongside your Samsung smartphone and even laptop, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a notable tablet companion without breaking the bank. The up to 128GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card) joins the ability to “go for hours on a single charge” before the included USB-C charging cable is needed.

DJI Air 2S quadcopters land at Amazon lows from $849

Amazon is now offering the DJI Air 2S Folding Quadcopter for $849. Normally fetching $999, this is one of the first chances to save on the drone itself, with $150 in savings attached. It is the lowest we’ve seen from Amazon, but the second-best of all-time following a drop to $799 last April. The Air 2S Fly More Combo is also on sale and dropping down to $1,109 at Amazon, saving you the same 15% from its usual $1,299 going rate.

Regardless of which listing you score, this is a notable way to bring home one of the latest DJI quadcopters for far less than retail just in time for spring flights. Packed into a familiar folding form-factor, the Air 2S drone arrives with an aerial photography-ready 1-inch 20 MP camera sensor capable of 5.4K video recording. That’s alongside 31 minutes of flight time for each of the two batteries and tons of other accessories to round out the package. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review.

