BLUETTI’s AC300 home battery backup bundle sale could save you from potential blackouts, up to $1000+ off

Things happen and blackouts can occur at any time. With BLUETTI’s AC300 bundle, those can be avoided completely. BLUETTI’s current sale takes the AC300 inverter with B300 expandable batteries and cuts the price by $1,000 or more.

Having a battery backup is never a bad thing, and Bluetti makes it extremely easy to do. With the BLUETTI AC300/B300 combo, a powerless home can come to life in no time. Beyond that, the AC300 can be used on the go in camping or road-tripping vehicles for easy on-the-go power.

By itself, the BLUETTI AC300 is a backup hub that houses an incredible array of charging options, whether that’s input or output. To charge the AC300/B300 combo, you can take a few different approaches. The main method is via an AC charging cable, which has a 3,000W max with the right cable. If you want to, you can opt for solar power as either the sole input or in conjunction with AC charging. With solar alone, the AC300 can be powered at 2,400W. With solar and AC, you’re looking at 5,400W max. For that limit, you’ll need two B300 batteries attached. You can also use a lead acid battery, generator, or a car to power the AC300.

BLUETTI’s AC300 has an excellent selection of ports for charging your mobile device all the way up to a full-size refrigerator. On the front, there are 6 120V/20A outlets and 1 120V/30A TT-30 outlet. All combined, that’s 3,000W of power. For mobile devices specifically, there’s a single USB-C port at 100W and 4 USB-A ports, split between 5V/3A and 18W. There’s also a 12V/30A RV outlet and 24V/10A car outlet, just in case. Perhaps the best part is that the AC300 houses two 15W wireless charging pads on the top and a handy little info display to give you a good idea of what’s charging and draining. The unit itself is also able to connect via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, giving you an all-around view through the Bluetti app.

Of course, the AC300 needs a battery to distribute power from. That’s where the BLUETTI B300 comes in with a capacity of 3,072Wh with a complete lifespan of over 3,500 life cycles, thanks to the LiFePO4 battery. The Bluetti AC300 and B300 bundle is modular, meaning you can pair up to 4 B300 batteries with the AC300, creating the ultimate power tower with an insane 12,288Wh.

While the AC300 houses the most power output connections, the B300 does come with a 12V car outlet, 18W USB-A port, and 100W USB-C port.

Together, the AC300 and B300 make a fantastic duo with so many ways to connect power to whatever setup you have, whether that’s a battery backup for your home or a power hub for your wilderness trip. Now until March 30, the AC300 and B300 bundle is on sale for $2,999, down from $3,898. If you want a little more power, you can opt for the AC300 + two B300 batteries for $4,998, cut from $6,197.

