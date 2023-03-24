Google Pixel adding ‘Adaptive Charging’ status notification with one-time off button

Pixel Adaptive Charging has been a contentious feature since it launched in December of 2020, and Google is now updating it with a notification to note when it’s active.

9to5Google has a rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up here!

We first spotted this Adaptive Charging notification for Pixel phones in development last April during the Android 13 Beta cycle. There’s now one report of it rolling out.

The screenshot below may not be the exact version that’s live today, but it’s sent by “Android System” and it’s named “Adaptive Charging is on.” Google explains that your Pixel phone is “charging steadily to preserve battery health,” and when it will reach 100%.

You’ll get a button to “Turn off once.” Previously, the recommended route was Settings > Battery > Adaptive preferences. This one-time ability is ideal if you’re waking up earlier than usual or need a full charge immediately.

There’s so far one report of this rolling out. After plugging in your phone, unlocking it and opening notifications will show the option (similar to the one for Bedtime Mode). Google did not announce this feature with the March 2023 Feature Drop, and it’s not clear how exactly it’s rolling out. It does not appear to be widely available yet.

Android 12 tweaked Adaptive Charging so phones reach 100% closer to the alarm, while it appears that Google at some point changed the active alarm window from 5 to 3 a.m.

When you charge your phone between 9 PM and 4 AM with an active alarm set for 3–10 AM, your phone may use Adaptive charging. This feature must be turned on for your phone to use it Google

More on Pixel:

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: