As ‘Pixel Tablet Stand’ gets retail leak, here’s how ‘Hub Mode’ will work [Gallery]

Design-wise, Google has already shown off a lot about the Pixel Tablet. The latest leak goes in-depth on its “Stand,” while here are some details about the Pixel Tablet’s “Hub Mode.”

SnoopyTech today posted four shots of the “Google Pixel Tablet Stand.” It’s not clear whether that’s the name appearing in stores and other retailers, but Google has previously only mentioned a “Charging Speaker Dock.”

We did report that two docks are in-development, so it’s possible the one we’re seeing is the charging-only version. Meanwhile, the possibility of buying a dock separately (i.e., a separate retailing listing for it) suggests you might be able to own and use several with your tablet.

Otherwise, it looks exactly like the base of the Nest Hub Max in Chalk, down to the “G” on the back and the placement of the plug-style power adapter. We also see a “G” at the bottom and can make out what looks to be a small button, presumably for performing resets.

On the pill-shaped face we see the four pogo pins for charging, with Google taking “special care to tune the dock’s magnets so you can easily dock or undock your Pixel Tablet.”

Meanwhile, the Google Home app tells us that the Pixel Tablet enters “Hub Mode” when it’s placed on its dock. That physical connection is needed for you to Cast content to the Pixel Tablet.

<string name=”people_devices_hubmode_answer”>When a Pixel Tablet is in Hub Mode, Voice Match will work for the admin user only. Everyone else will be treated as a guest.</string>

Otherwise, that accessory is largely treated as a speaker with the ability to assign it a room in Google Home. It’s referred to as “tky” for Tangor (tablet name), Korlan (dock 1), and Yuzu (dock 2). Additionally:

<string name=”tky_device_toggle_subtitle_filters”>On Pixel Tablets, filters only apply in Hub Mode. %1$s</string>

<string name=”tky_filters_subtitle_calls”>The calls setting doesn\u2019t apply to Pixel Tablets. %1$s</string>

<string name=”tky_filters_subtitle_news”>The news setting doesn\u2019t apply to Pixel Tablets. %1$s</string>

<string name=”tky_filters_subtitle_podcasts”>The podcasts setting doesn\u2019t apply to Pixel Tablets. %1$s</string>

<string name=”tky_filters_subtitle_websites”>The websites setting doesn\u2019t apply to Pixel Tablets. %1$s</string>

