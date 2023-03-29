Google Fi makes 5G on iPhone official

Following the launch of iOS 16.4 on Monday, Google Fi today officially announced that 5G service is now available on the iPhone.

To enable, upgrade to iOS 16.4 on your iPhone 12, 13, 14, or 3rd-gen SE. It’s been live in beta since last month, with “faster download speeds and overall improved performance” touted. Google provides the following additional instructions:

Upgrade your iPhone to the latest version of iOS (16.4). Go to Settings and then tap Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Voice & Data or Cellular > tap on your Google Fi number > Voice & Data. Select 5G Auto.

In terms of coverage (T-Mobile, map), Google Fi says “5G coverage on iPhone devices is available in the United States.”

We are excited to share this update that will help you better engage in meaningful discussions, share your passions with users from all around the world, and stay connected with faster download speeds and overall improved performance.

The lack of 5G was a major sticking point for iPhone users on Google Fi, especially since other MVNOs added support some time ago. The official website has been updated accordingly, though Fi is still considered “in beta for iPhone.”

More on Google Fi: