 Skip to main content

Google Fi makes 5G on iPhone official

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 29 2023 - 1:28 pm PT
0 Comments

Following the launch of iOS 16.4 on Monday, Google Fi today officially announced that 5G service is now available on the iPhone.

To enable, upgrade to iOS 16.4 on your iPhone 12, 13, 14, or 3rd-gen SE. It’s been live in beta since last month, with “faster download speeds and overall improved performance” touted. Google provides the following additional instructions:

  1. Upgrade your iPhone to the latest version of iOS (16.4).
  2. Go to Settings and then tap Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Voice & Data or Cellular > tap on your Google Fi number > Voice & Data.
  3. Select 5G Auto.

In terms of coverage (T-Mobile, map), Google Fi says “5G coverage on iPhone devices is available in the United States.”

We are excited to share this update that will help you better engage in meaningful discussions, share your passions with users from all around the world, and stay connected with faster download speeds and overall improved performance. 

The lack of 5G was a major sticking point for iPhone users on Google Fi, especially since other MVNOs added support some time ago. The official website has been updated accordingly, though Fi is still considered “in beta for iPhone.”

More on Google Fi:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS
IPhone

IPhone
Google Fi

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com