Google is still rolling out the Camera 8.8 update to Pixel 6/Pro

The latest update to Google Camera brings faster Night Sight to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but version 8.8 is not yet widely available.

While announced as part of this month’s Pixel Feature Drop, the choice between faster Night Sight or long exposure times is rolling out via an update to the Google Camera app. Installing Android 13 QPR2 with the March 2023 security update, which was already late for the Pixel 6 series, does not enable it.

After updating to Google Camera 8.8 on a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, a new button appears in the bottom-right corner of the Night Sight tab. Faster Night Sight needs only two seconds to capture an image, but you can also set it to “Max” for up to six seconds.

An official Google account shared on Reddit today that the “camera v8.8 update is becoming available for users on a rolling basis.” This is to “optimize for quality” and is “happening independently of the March software update.”

In the past, Google has released new versions with additional patches before widely making a significant Camera update available. For other devices (4a, 5, 7 series), version 8.8 started rolling out two weeks ago via the Play Store and looks to be fully live. That’s not the case for Pixel 6 owners, but in the meantime, they can attempt to sideload the update.

Meanwhile, Camera 8.8 tweaks the zoom bar on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with a more analog UI. There are no other obvious changes with this release.