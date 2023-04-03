How to turn off or restart the Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch has quickly become one of the most well-received Wear OS watches on the market. Of course, things don’t always go smoothly and the device might need a simple restart or shutdown. Keep reading to find out how to easily and quickly power off or restart your Pixel Watch.

As with any modern device, bugs and software stumbles are natural. In most cases, a simple restart does the trick and fixes the issue. Alternatively, occasionally letting the device sit powered off for a little while might do the trick. In other instances, you might just want to completely power off your Pixel Watch to conserve battery or just store it temporarily. Whatever the case, the process is straightforward and takes only a couple of taps – if that.

How to turn off or restart a Pixel Watch

There are two methods to turning off the Pixel Watch. The first is a little slower and takes you through the settings. The second is much faster and more direct, though knowing both procedures is good practice.

Turning the Pixel Watch off through settings

On the watch, swipe down from the watchface. Tap the settings cog. Scroll all the way down and tap System. Tap Power off or Restart.

Turning the Pixel Watch off with the crown

Press and hold the crown in for five seconds. Tap Power off or Restart.

The latter method is much faster and takes one tap to get your Pixel Watch powered down or to initiate a reboot. It’s worth noting that you should be careful that you don’t press the crown five times repeatedly and look away, as that many button presses enables emergency SOS and may call your local authorities.

Once a reboot starts, the Wear OS watch only takes a few seconds to restart. If you have set a PIN, pattern, or password, you’ll need to enter that before the watch can fully power on and deliver notifications.