Oppo confirms its business is ‘on hold’ in Germany following rumors of Europe departure

Last week it came out that Oppo and OnePlus were planning a departure from much of Europe, and while Oppo isn’t confirming that, the company has just confirmed that its business in Germany is “on hold” for the time being.

Backtracking a bit, Oppo and OnePlus both halted sales of new smartphones in Germany last year due to an ongoing patent dispute with Nokia. In the time since, not much has changed, aside from a rumor last week from multiple sources that claimed both Oppo and OnePlus were planning on a larger departure from Europe.

That rumor claimed the companies were planning to leave countries including the UK, Finland, Sweden, The Netherlands, and Germany among others. The reasoning was believed to come down to the patent dispute with Nokia, which also affects the brands in Finland, Sweden, and The Netherlands, as well as the competitive market as a whole.

OnePlus quickly denied those rumors, and Oppo also later came out to address the situation. In a statement to GSMArena, the company pointed to “several products” launched in Europe so far this year and a “lineup of upcoming products for the rest of the year.”

We had a great start in 2023 with the successful launches of several products in Europe and have a line-up of upcoming products for the rest of the year. As always, Oppo will continue to provide more innovative products and the best-in-class service for users moving forward.

Notably, there seems to be no real commitment to the European market in that statement.

But now, Oppo has also specifically addressed the status of its business in Germany. In a statement to Andreas Floemer of German publication T3N, Oppo confirmed that its business in Germany is still “on hold” due to the ongoing Nokia dispute, pointing to ongoing negotiations and the hope that the matter will “be resolved eventually.” However, the company says it is “not leaving” Germany.

OPPO is not leaving the German market, but the business has been put on hold due to the current injunction in the German market. OPPO is still negotiating with Nokia proactively and we believe the matter will be resolved eventually.

It’s not exactly a bright picture of the future of Oppo’s sales in Germany, or Europe as a whole, but it’s always nice to get further clarification.

