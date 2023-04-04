 Skip to main content

Google releases ‘Cross-Device Services’ on Play Store, will power Chromebook app streaming

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 4 2023 - 4:24 pm PT
0 Comments
Google Cross-Device Services

At CES 2022, Google announced how you’d be able to access any chat app on your Android phone using a Chromebook. We previously detailed how streaming was involved and even showed it off. This feature might be nearing a launch as Google today rolled out “Cross-Device Services” to the Play Store.

The Google Play listing explains how this Cross-Device Services app “allows you to do things like reply to a message, check the status of a rideshare, or start/edit your shopping list from your Chromebook.”

This saves time and allows you to focus when you are already on your Chromebook without having to switch devices.

The feature set described today is much wider than the initial January 2022 messaging announcement, with every app on your phone seemingly accessible. Screenshots show the ChromeOS Phone Hub will feature a “Recent apps” section with a row of icons and a link to an “All apps” list. You’ll be able to browse through “Apps from your phone” and then launch them.

Google Calendar is used to demo the streaming capabilities, with the app appearing in a floating window that specifies what device it is from.

  • Google Cross-Device Services
  • Google Cross-Device Services
  • Google Cross-Device Services

Google Pixel phones already have an installed stub for Cross-Device Services. Updating — a sizable 58MB download — takes you from version 1.0 to 1.0.285.1.

We’re only seeing the update offered this afternoon on Pixel phones, but it’s installable on other Android devices. Our previous work showed that Android 13 might be the requirement.

At the moment, app streaming is not yet live on Chromebooks. Google, with the Cross-Device Services app/update, is just laying the groundwork.

Google has slowly been rolling out the Better Together announcements made at CES 2022, including Fast Pair on Chromebooks and Nearby Share for Windows.

Updating… 

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Google Play Store

Google Play Store
ChromeOS

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com