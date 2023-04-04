Google releases ‘Cross-Device Services’ on Play Store, will power Chromebook app streaming

At CES 2022, Google announced how you’d be able to access any chat app on your Android phone using a Chromebook. We previously detailed how streaming was involved and even showed it off. This feature might be nearing a launch as Google today rolled out “Cross-Device Services” to the Play Store.

The Google Play listing explains how this Cross-Device Services app “allows you to do things like reply to a message, check the status of a rideshare, or start/edit your shopping list from your Chromebook.”

This saves time and allows you to focus when you are already on your Chromebook without having to switch devices.

The feature set described today is much wider than the initial January 2022 messaging announcement, with every app on your phone seemingly accessible. Screenshots show the ChromeOS Phone Hub will feature a “Recent apps” section with a row of icons and a link to an “All apps” list. You’ll be able to browse through “Apps from your phone” and then launch them.

Google Calendar is used to demo the streaming capabilities, with the app appearing in a floating window that specifies what device it is from.

Google Pixel phones already have an installed stub for Cross-Device Services. Updating — a sizable 58MB download — takes you from version 1.0 to 1.0.285.1.

We’re only seeing the update offered this afternoon on Pixel phones, but it’s installable on other Android devices. Our previous work showed that Android 13 might be the requirement.

At the moment, app streaming is not yet live on Chromebooks. Google, with the Cross-Device Services app/update, is just laying the groundwork.

Google has slowly been rolling out the Better Together announcements made at CES 2022, including Fast Pair on Chromebooks and Nearby Share for Windows.

Updating…