YouTube Music tests grid view for Library tab

Back in January, YouTube Music overhauled the Library tab and is now testing a grid option to change up the list view.

YouTube Music today uses a list view for everything in the Library tab. At least one user is now seeing a grid button across from the sort options. This activates a grid that fits two items per row. The cover art is quite large with the name and other details appearing underneath.

As such, you’ll see four playlists/albums/etc. in their entirety and the start of two more. In comparison, the list view shows eight items completely.

I’d prefer a grid view that fits three items per line, but this is a start and something that visual browsers will prefer. The grid option is presumably available for every view in the Library, but it’s not clear whether it will be persistent like a mode or if it’s a per-view setting.

Credit: /u/nightdriveavenger

Meanwhile, this new view could look really nice on tablets and end up being as dense as the website’s responsive grid.

YouTube Music’s grid view is not yet live on any of the devices we checked today.

