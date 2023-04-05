 Skip to main content

Are cheap Pixel Watch bands actually worth it? [Poll]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 5 2023 - 12:00 pm PT
5 Comments

Google’s Pixel Watch is one of the best smartwatches you can get for an Android phone, but one thing that can be a little annoying is the band situation. Google’s proprietary connector limits your choices. Several months in, though, what Pixel Watch bands have you been using?

Officially, there are only a handful of bands for the Google Pixel Watch, all sold by Google. That includes the Active, Woven, Stretch, and a pair of leather bands. And, for a while, that’s all there was. Over time third-party options started to arrive, from known names like Ringke, as well as a plethora of third-party options you can find on Amazon and other online retailers.

Recently, I went to Amazon in search of a brown leather band, something that’s been missing from my collection from day one because, oddly, Google still doesn’t offer this classic look.

I quickly stumbled on a design that I was familiar with from similar bands I used on my Fitbit Versa 3 and my Galaxy Watch 5. The band, sold by “Abanen,” cost me a mere $17, and feels on the wrist just like those previous options. The leather on top looks the part while a nice silicone inner layer feels nice on my wrist and leaves me a bit less worried about sweat as warmer temperatures roll in. The matte black clasp also matches my Pixel Watch quite well.

But, as I suspected, the part that I’m not so satisfied with is the connector. The connection is made from a sturdy plastic material; I don’t worry about it coming loose, but it sits with so much excess space inside of the watch that it affects my experience. There’s a terrible rattling noise every time my watch vibrates, and it’s able to move around when I do, too. Again, I don’t worry about this simply falling off, but it’s a far cry from the connection I’ve experienced with Google’s official bands.

That’s a story that’s similar across other third-party bands I’ve seen. Our Andrew Romero tried out one of the first third-party bands last year and he had a similar experience.

It’s hard to argue with the cheap price of these bands. The one I bought is down to just $15 right now, which is a fraction of the cost of all of Google’s official options. And, when Google’s collection is quite limited still, it’s hard to stay within that list. Plus, cheap bands will vary wildly in quality. The one I have doesn’t necessarily mean that somewhere out there there’s a band with solid quality that’s still less than half the cost of Google’s.

Personally, though, I keep gravitating back to the Active band and Woven band (both of which happen to be on sale right now) for day-to-day use, and only throw on this new leather band when it suits what I’m doing. In fact, inspired by a Redditor, I picked up Google’s white Active band and have been wearing it mixed with a black band for that classic Google “panda” look which I think looks great.

What about you? Are you using Google’s official bands? Have you tried third-party options? Drop a comment below and let’s discuss!

More on Pixel Watch:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.