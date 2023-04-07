 Skip to main content

YouTube isn’t warning some viewers about incoming ads

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 7 2023 - 7:19 am PT
YouTube ads are a necessary evil to the platform, but at the very least YouTube gives users the option to skip certain ad blocks. However, for some, the warning that comes before ads arrive is broken.

Over the past month, several reports have come out from YouTube viewers on TV apps that have been facing problems with YouTube not showing the “countdown” before a midroll ad break begins. Usually, this warning appears five seconds before ads begin, giving viewers a chance to be ready for an incoming ad break.

Instead, affected viewers report that ads abruptly begin without any warning.

This seems to be most common on TVs, but PiunikaWeb spotted reports across the web, mobile, and consoles as well. Reports have popped up across Reddit as well as many reports on Twitter.

While this issue seems to have been happening on and off over the course of several weeks, YouTube is at least now confirming it is aware of the issue. On Twitter, Youtube confirmed that it is looking into the issue, but offered no timeline for a fix.

