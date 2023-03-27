Samsung finally reveals the details of the modem found in Pixel 7 and slated for Pixel 8

Months after it hit the market, Samsung is finally revealing the details of the Exynos 5300 modem it supplies to Google for the Pixel 7 series, as well as the upcoming Pixel 8.

Google Tensor and Tensor G2 are chips designed by Google itself but with roots heavily in Samsung’s Exynos chips. With the switch to Samsung, Google gave up on using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips and their accompanying modems, which have shown time and time again to provide the best connections to cellular networks.

That was a problem for the Pixel 6 series, which suffered from weaker connections compared to devices with Qualcomm radios. But with the successor, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google integrated a new modem into Tensor G2 by the name of Exynos 5300 and with major improvements across the board as we tested last year.

Samsung is now finally providing more details on the Exynos 5300 modem, with a new spec sheet offering up more context around the chip. This comes as the modem is being made available to other devices – apparently, Google managed to get early access exclusively, as no other devices have launched with the 5300 thus far.

Samsung says that the Exynos 5300 is significantly faster, more reliable, and more power efficient compared to its predecessors. The new modem, built on a 4nm process, is capable of delivering 5G download speeds of up to 10GBps with upload speeds of up to 3.87Gbps.

The Exynos Modem 5300 provides blazing fast 5G speeds and ultra-low latency with support for FR1, FR2 and EN-DC technology. With up to 10Gbps download and up to 3.87Gbps upload speeds, the Exynos Modem 5300 enables devices to deliver the next-generation user experience. Make the most of your mobile experience today, with super quick speeds.

It’s further noted that on LTE networks, the 5300 can handle 3.0Gbps download and upload speeds up to 422Mbps.

Samsung doesn’t offer any specifics on power efficiency but says that the “4nm EUV process… improves power efficiency” over the Exynos 5123 and extends battery life. It also supports 3GPP’s 5G NR Release 16. The full modem specs follow:

5G NR

3GPP Rel. 16

Sub-6GHz

mmWaveNSA/SA

Supported Modes

LTE-FDD

LTE-TDD

HSPA

TD-SCDMA

WCDMA

CDMA

GSM/EDGE

Downlink Features

NR DL aggregated bandwidth

200 MHz for sub 6GHz

800 MHz for mmWave

4×4 MIMO in sub-6GHz

2×2 MIMO in mmWave

Up to 256-QAM in sub-6GHz

Up to 64-QAM in mmWave

Uplink Features

NR UL aggregated bandwidth

400 MHz for sub 6GHz

800 MHz for mmWave

2×2 MIMO

Up to 256-QAM in sub-6GHz

Up to 64-QAM in mmWave

The Exynos 5300 technically arrived first in the Google Pixel 7 series but is set to be used in other smartphones going forward, as well as being a part of Samsung’s Exynos 2300 chipset that would have been in the Galaxy S23 series if Samsung hadn’t struck a deal with Qualcomm for the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy” globally.

We already know that the chip will be used in the Google Pixel 8 series too. Back in November, an early leak regarding Tensor G3 revealed that the same Exynos 5300 modem would be used on the device.

