Google Maps is making it easier to navigate US national parks

Warmer temperatures are finally coming, and with it the itch to get outdoors. Starting later this month, Google Maps will be able to assist in your outdoor expeditions, with new features that help you navigate through US national parks.

Google Maps will be pushing four new updates to its apps on Android and iOS for national parks, starting with the ability to quickly see what are the most popular locations within the park. This could include attractions, visitor centers, campgrounds, and also trailheads. These will also include reviews, images, and more from other Maps users.

Secondly, and perhaps most exciting, is that Google Maps will now show the entirety of trails within national parks. The entire route will be highlighted on the map so you can see where you’ll be headed from beginning to end, instead of just seeing where the trail begins. Maps will also show details such as trail difficulty, if the trail is suitable for running or cycling, and reviews and photos from local users.

Directions from Google Maps within national parks are also being upgraded, as Google explains:

Once you’ve scoped out the places you want to see and the trails you want to conquer in the park, Maps will help get you there with more precise directions. Later this month, you’ll see park entrances highlighted right on the map, and now when you request walking or cycling directions to a particular trail, Maps will direct you right to the trailhead.

And finally, Maps is also adding support for downloading the data of an entire national park from a single button.

All of these features will be made widely available in the US across iOS and Android starting this month. That’s just in time for National Park Week (starting April 22).

In its post, Google also shared the most popular parks in the US, as determined by Google Maps data.

