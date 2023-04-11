Galaxy S23 Ultra not working with Android Auto? Try these fixes

It’d be reasonable to think that buying the newest devices would guarantee a clean and easy Android Auto experience. Well, apparently, that isn’t the case, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a major example. Here are a couple of fixes to get Android Auto working with your Galaxy S23 Ultra once again.

With the newest update to Android Auto, there have been a few nice touches incorporated into the design. The Coolwalk design adds new widgets that make up a tiled layout. That layout includes a nice little array of a navigation app, media, and a dynamic tile that changes out occasionally.

Unfortunately, for some Galaxy S23 Ultra users, that update seems to have brought issues. According to some of Google’s support forums, Android Auto no longer works with Samsung’s newest phone. When plugging in the device to a vehicle with Android Auto, either nothing happens or there’s a split second of a successful connection, though it doesn’t last. Some users will also see an error appear that reads, “USB device not supported.”

How to successfully connect the Galaxy S23 Ultra to Android Auto

The core of the problem seems to revolve around one thing – the cable. Whatever the reason may be, it seems the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Android Auto are very touchy when it comes to what sort of cable is used. So touchy, in fact, that multiple users claim they’ve tried every cable in sight with no success.

Fortunately, there is some hope.

Fix 1 – Switch to wireless Android Auto

If the cable is the issue, why not just omit the cable entirely? Switching to wireless Andoird Auto bypasses the cable connection failure and directly transmits data via a wireless signal. While some vehicles take advantage of these, many still do not.

Of course, third-party adapters are becoming increasingly common. One of our favorite Android Auto adapters is the AAWireless dongle. The steps are incredibly straightforward, and the dongle just works. The experience is almost identical to plugging in your Galaxy S23 Ultra manually.

Another one we recommend is Motorola’s MA1 dongle, which also has a very easy setup process and good response time. While they work well, the AAWireless and MA1 adapters are each $89, which is a steep price for a quick fix. On the other hand, there are cheaper wireless alternatives, though they don’t work as flawlessly.

Related: How to use wireless Android Auto

In theory, switching to wireless Android Auto is a great fix for your Galaxy S23 Ultra. The added benefit is that you will no longer have to deal with cables once the adapter is completely set up.

Buy a wireless Android Auto adapter

Fix 2 – Replace the cable

If you’re not looking to go down the wireless Android Auto route, there is a fix that involves replacing the cable. While the S23 Ultra is picky with cables and AA, some users report that one particular cable fixes the issue. That cable is the USB A to C 60W cable from LDLrui.

Users that have had any success with a cable, period, have had success with this particular cable. We’re not sure what about it makes it so compatible with both AA and the S23 Ultra, but it just works. Of course, you can try to find another A to C 60W cable, but there is no guarantee it’ll work.

Buy: 60W A to C 10GB/s cable

While these suggestions have worked for some, there’s no guarantee they’ll be the end-all to your Galaxy S23 Ultra woes. Some have found success with wireless Android Auto, while others have seen success with a very specific USB-C cable. It’s also been noted that there is a chance the wireless adapter will also need that specific cable listed above.

The reasoning behind the S23 Ultra incompatibility is unclear. Google has noted that a fix is being worked on, though there’s no telling how long it could take.