You can skip the Android 14 Beta and stay on 13 QPR3 Beta Program

With Android 14 launching into beta today, Google is making some changes to the Android Beta Program. Instead of there being two simultaneous tracks for 13 QPR3 and 14, there’s now just one OTA beta channel.

If you were on the Android Beta Program before today, it was to test Android 13 QPR1, QPR2, and QPR3. Your phone should be running Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 from last week, and it will be updated to Android 14 Beta 1:

If your device is already running Android 13 QPR3 or Android 14 Developer Preview, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Android 14 Beta 1.

However, you can “choose not to update to Android 14 Beta 1, but remain enrolled in the program” and “continue to receive QPR3 Beta updates.” The latter presumably refers to Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 in the next month or so, ahead of the June stable launch.

Choosing not to update simply means ignoring the Android 14 OTA. Additionally:

You can also opt out of the beta (ignore the downgrade OTA) and wait for the stable public release of QPR3 in June which will allow you to exit the program and get back on the public release without a data wipe.

While listed as a beta, it’s probably not wise to use Android 14 as your daily driver just yet. Beta 3 and later is usually a safer bet in terms of making sure nothing critical is impacted by pre-release software that’s still under active development.

Meanwhile, Pixel 4a will automatically stay on Android 13 QPR3 as the 2020 mid-ranger is not eligible for Android 14.

Lastly, the company says it will “have more to share at Google I/O on May 10th.”