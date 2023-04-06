 Skip to main content

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 rolling out to Pixel with ‘modem updates’

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 6 2023 - 11:28 am PT
7 Comments

Just over a week after the last accelerated release, Google is rolling out Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with a March 2023 security patch.

Beta 2.1 (T3B2.230316.005) just has “Modem updates.” There are no other details for this “minor update,” which is coming in as a 13.84MB (Pixel 6 Pro) OTA.

The known issues remain unchanged from last week:

  • If the user tries to open the camera by pressing the power button twice, the camera displays a black screen instead.
  • In some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device reboots instead.
  • The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

Of note is how Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 is not yet on the April 2023 security patch, thus matching the stable channel.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel phones to detail issues. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

If you’re already enrolled in the Android 13 Beta and your device is running Beta 2, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 2.1. If your device is still on an older Beta build, you will automatically receive the Beta 2.1 patch once you update to QPR3 Beta 2.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 13

Android 13
Android 13 Beta

Android 13 Beta

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com