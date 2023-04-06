Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 rolling out to Pixel with ‘modem updates’

Just over a week after the last accelerated release, Google is rolling out Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with a March 2023 security patch.

Beta 2.1 (T3B2.230316.005) just has “Modem updates.” There are no other details for this “minor update,” which is coming in as a 13.84MB (Pixel 6 Pro) OTA.

The known issues remain unchanged from last week:

If the user tries to open the camera by pressing the power button twice, the camera displays a black screen instead.

In some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device reboots instead.

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

Of note is how Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 is not yet on the April 2023 security patch, thus matching the stable channel.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel phones to detail issues. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

If you’re already enrolled in the Android 13 Beta and your device is running Beta 2, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 2.1. If your device is still on an older Beta build, you will automatically receive the Beta 2.1 patch once you update to QPR3 Beta 2.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator.