Deals: Google Nest doorbells hit $130, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $395, more

All of today’s best deals are now going live with Google’s latest Nest doorbells at $130. Available in both wired and battery-powered form-factors, the best prices of the year are now live and joined by a rare chance to save on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at $395. Not to mention, a Woot clearance sale discounting Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones from $600. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest Nest doorbells land at 2023 lows of $130

Amazon is now discounting the new wired Google Nest Doorbell 2nd Gen for $130. Down from its usual $180 going rate, this is only the second discount to date since launching last winter at $50 off. It’s $23 below our previous mention from February and marks a new all-time low. Stepping up to deliver all of the features as the recent battery-powered offering, the new wired Nest Video Doorbell also arrives with the 24/7 recording feature that its untethered counterpart is missing. It packs much of the same refreshed design that, on top of being less of an eyesore, integrates with Nest and your Assistant setup in much of the same way, with 1080p recording to its local storage. If you don’t want to rely on your standard doorbell wiring, Amazon also offers the battery-powered Nest Doorbell for $129.99. That’s down from the same $180 going rate to deliver $50 in savings and the best price of the year. This model makes some trade-offs like ditching 24/7 recording to help prolong battery life. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Extending your smart home’s outdoor coverage to the backyard or somewhere else on your property, the Nest Cam Outdoor with Floodlight is also getting in on the savings today, courtesy of Amazon. Normally fetching $280, you can now drop the price down to the lowest of the year at $220. That’s $60 in savings that comes within $20 of the all-time low last tracked over the Black Friday shopping event.

Armed with a weather-resistant build, the latest Google Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either. Not to mention the entire package sports a pair of attached 2,400-lumen floodlights that round out the security feature set. Our hands-on review offers some additional details too.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sees second discount of the year to $395

Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances of the year to save on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Dropping the 45mm smartwatch down to $395, today’s offer is down from its usual $450 price tag for only the fifth time period and second time of the year. It’s landing at the second-best discount to date at $55 off and is the best we’ve seen since back in January when it was $5 more.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all of the new features inside, like the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Woot clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones from $600

Woot today is launching a Samsung blowout event that’s discounting several of its more recent previous-generation smartphones alongside tons of official cases and accessories. As per usual with the retailer, shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. One of the more notable discounts from the sale has the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra marked down from $747.99 for an unlocked 128GB model. That’s down from its usual $1,200 going rate, beating our previous mention by $85. Today’s offer is also a new 2023 low too.

While this isn’t the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still arrives with much of that refreshed yet similarly squared-off design as the previous model. Making a notable appearance this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

