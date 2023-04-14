AT&T Pixel 6 Pro available for $140 at Best Buy

Last August, with the Pixel 7 series still a few months away, some Target stores wildly sold the Pixel 6 Pro for $270. Best Buy is now selling an AT&T Pixel 6 Pro for as low as $139.99.

This is for a 128GB Pixel 6 Pro in Stormy Black that lists AT&T as the carrier. No other carriers (or unlocked), color, size, or storage options are seeing the same deal at Best Buy. Inventory is presumably limited.

If you activate today with a new AT&T line or account, it’s a one-time payment of $139.99. Existing AT&T subscribers can get it for $239.99 when they upgrade.

For comparison, the same listing is selling an unlocked 128GB 6 Pro (in Sorta Sunny) for $674.99. The Best Buy website says it will ship directly to you or a store, though a Redditor suggests sending it to the store and picking it up. The same thread goes into the logistics of getting it on another carrier:

If you’re already an AT&T customer, it’s a straightforward purchase path.

If you’re getting the Pixel 6 Pro to get it unlocked, AT&T’s device unlock eligibility is 60 days from purchase date before requesting.

If you just want to get the deal and need the prerequisite cellular service, AT&T’s cheapest plan is $65/month.

It’s a very good deal on a 2021 flagship phone that is less than 18 months old. The Pixel 6 Pro will see Android version updates until October 2024 and two years of security patches after that. It’s powered by the original Tensor chip, which did see some update lag last month, and 12GB of RAM.