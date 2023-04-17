 Skip to main content

YouTube TV’s Key Plays were used 10 million times in 2022 as it wins Technical Emmy Award

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 17 2023 - 10:24 am PT
Live TV has been a relatively stagnant experience for years now, but the arrival of internet-based services such as YouTube TV have certainly opened the door to more advanced features. Now, YouTube TV has earned a Technical Emmy Award for its “Views” feature that includes key plays and more.

“Views” in YouTube TV accompany sports programming, such as football and basketball games, among others. There are four available views, with stats, key plays, scores, and a Fantasy Football view that works on mobile devices. These views appear alongside the streaming content and can be a real boost to viewing, with information that adds more context to the ongoing game or easy access to key parts of the game you might have missed.

In a blog post, YouTube thanks The Academy for recognizing “Views” with YouTube TV’s first Technology and Engineering Emmy Award.

Thank you to the Academy for this recognition to Google. This is YouTube TV’s first ever Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award, and we couldn’t be more proud of our team’s work on delivering Views for our members.

The award was given out in the category of AI-ML Curation of Sports Highlights.

In the same post, YouTube TV confirms that the “Key Plays” portion of the “Views” feature has reached a new milestone, having been used 10 million times in 2022 alone.

Last year, the feature was most used by our members to catch up on regular season NFL games and Premier League matches, as well as the 2022 World Cup. And in fact, key plays have been used in over 10 million watch sessions on YouTube TV.

