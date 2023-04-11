Here’s how much NFL Sunday Ticket costs on YouTube TV and Primetime Channels

Following the December announcement, Google announced today how much NFL Sunday Ticket costs on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket will let you watch “all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games (based on viewer’s location) broadcast on FOX and CBS.” This upcoming season costs $349 for YouTube TV members (on the Base Plan), but is currently discounted by $100 to $249 during the NFL Sunday Ticket presale.

Similarly, an NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone bundle is $389 for the season, or $289 during the presale.

This includes the multi-view split-screen experience with up to four streams, unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, key plays, NFL Fantasy data, and real-time stats, as well as the ability to hide spoilers.

Fans who sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket with the YouTube TV Base Plan will have access to not only 100+ live channels, but also every Sunday game, including local, national, and out-of-market games.

YouTube Primetime Channels

If you’re not a YouTube TV subscriber, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube Primetime Channels (like a regular streaming service) for $449, or $349 during presale. The RedZone bundle is $489, or $389 during presale.

We are also offering a bundle option with NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone for a total of $289 for the season during the presale, another launch offer of $100 off the retail price of $389 for the season.

Features here include having live NFL games featured prominently in feeds, shopping integrations to buy team merchandise, and social features “like chat, polls, and more.” Other capabilities are also teased:

With only a few more months until football is back, we’re nearing the end zone. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on.

You’ll be able to purchase the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on in YouTube TV and in Primetime Channel (from the Movies & TV hub, NFL channel, watch page, and search results). This subscription option is rolling out now and will be available “over the next few days.”

