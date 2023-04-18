Deals: Acer Chromebook Spin 513 hits $550, Galaxy S22 Ultra $502 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513, which falls to $550 with its 2-in-1 form factor in tow. Woot is also clearing out Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $502 off amongst other previous-generation smartphones, rounding out the savings with Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds and a return to the all-time low at $85. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513 falls to $550

Amazon is now offering the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 for $550. While you’d more regularly pay $615, today’s offer arrives at $65 off and the second-best price to date. It’s one of the first chances to save overall and is the best we’ve seen since the only other discount of the year landed back in January.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 just launched mid last year and arrives with a folding 2-in-1 form factor that can convert the 13.5-inch 2256×1504 display between tablet and laptop modes. All powered by a MediaTek Kmopanio 1380 processor, the build also comes backed by 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. All of that makes it a suitable option for casual web surfing from the couch, handling classwork to close out the spring semester, and more. We further break down the Chrome OS experience in our launch coverage.

Woot clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $502 off

Woot today is launching a Samsung blowout event that’s discounting several of its more recent previous-generation smartphones alongside tons of official cases and accessories. As per usual with the retailer, shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. One of the more notable discounts from the sale has the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra marked down from $697.99 for an unlocked 128GB model. That’s down from its usual $1,200 going rate and beating our previous mention by $50. Today’s offer is also a new 2023 low, too.

While this isn’t the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still arrives with much of that refreshed yet similarly squared-off design as the previous model. Making a notable appearance this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds are an even better buy

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $85 in the Midnight Black style. Having originally fetched $170 and now more regularly selling in the $120 price range, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save this year and a match of the all-time low.

Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro packs a compelling spec sheet. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation, there’s 32 hours of battery life, thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all the features of Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review.

