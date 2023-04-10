Google Pixel Fold will reportedly use new OLED display tech that Galaxy Z Fold 5 won’t get

The Pixel Fold is on its way, and reportedly set to arrive with some new display tech from Samsung that even the company’s own Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 won’t be using yet.

According to a report from The Elec, Google will be sourcing the display for the Pixel Fold from Samsung Display. That’s not surprising and has been mentioned before, but what’s interesting is the type of display Google will be getting.

Apparently, the Pixel Fold will be one of the first, or perhaps even the very first device to ship with Samsung Display’s new M13 display material.

This is upgraded from the M12 material Samsung uses on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung reportedly is also sticking with M12 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, which is quite surprising. The report also mentions that M12 is being used on Apple’s iPhone 15 series across all four models.

It’s not mentioned how M13 will be an improvement over M12, but presumably, it will be more advanced in some way.

The report also mentions that Pixel Fold is expected to launch in the “second half” of 2023, which implies a release date sometime after July 1. That doesn’t quite line up with a recent retail leak that mentioned a mid-June launch, so it’s not entirely clear when the device will actually go up for sale. Regardless, it’s expected to make its first appearance at Google I/O in a month’s time.

