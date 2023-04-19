Deals: OnePlus 11 bundled with Buds Pro 2 at $699, Philips Hue smart bulbs from $10, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and are headlined by this bundle on the just-released OnePlus 11 with Buds Pro 2 at a new low of $699. Amazon is also taking an extra 15% off Philips Hue smart bulbs to go alongside a $101 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G smartphone. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle the just-released OnePlus 11 with Buds Pro 2 at a new low of $699

OnePlus is now bundling its latest OnePlus 11 5G smartphone with the recently-released OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at $699. Scoring you the earbuds for free, you’d more regularly pay $879 for the two new debuts. Today’s offer amounts to $180 in savings and marks the best value we’ve seen to date. Previous discounts have landed at $100 off the smartphone, and we once saw a $20 gift card included on the earbuds. But this is still $59 below those combined offers, delivering a new all-time low.

Everything for the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that, on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is nowhere to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset, like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google.

Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue smart bulbs

Amazon today is back with one of our favorite smart home promotions, taking 15% off almost the entire assortment of Philips Hue smart bulbs in the process. Last tracked at the very beginning of the year back in January, the retailer is now marking down some of the best LED lights on the market. Shipping is free for Prime members or for orders over $25 for nonmembers. Adding some extra savings to offerings already on sale, as well as just offering rare chances to save otherwise, our top pick brings the Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb for $55. Down from $65, this is matching the lowest price of the year at $10 off while also marking the best discount in three months.

Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings, like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

A $101 discount makes Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G smartphone even more affordable

After just seeing the new Galaxy A54 5G debut earlier in the month, Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $349. Normally fetching $450, you’re looking at the first discount since back in January at $101 off. It’s the second-best price of all-time, as well, which has only been beaten twice before. This is one of Samsung’s more recent budget-friendly handsets, which is now even more affordable thanks to today’s deal.

Its focus on delivering a series of midrange specs comes centered around a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and Exynos 1280 chipset, and that’s only the start. Packed into the IP67 water-resistant casing, there’s a 5,000mAh battery, which can be refueled via the 25W fast charging-enabled USB-C port. Samsung rounds out the package with the inclusion of microSD card expansion. Dive into our launch hands-on coverage to get a closer look at the experience.

