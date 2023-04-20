Deals: Google Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems from $250, Chromecast with Google TV (HD) $20, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by rare Amazon discounts on Google Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems from $250. You can also score the best price of the year on the latest Chromecast with Google TV (HD) at $20 to go alongside this collection of Anker GaNPrime chargers from $48. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems see rare Amazon discounts

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest WiFi Pro 3-Node Mesh System for $340. Saving you $60 from the usual $400 going rate, today’s offer is only the second discount of the year. It clocks in as the best we’ve seen since back in January where it was $20 less, as well as a match of the second-best price to date. Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This 3-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 6,600-square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

If you can get away with a little less coverage than what’s provided by the lead deal, the 2-node Google Nest WiFi Pro router delivers much of the same experience for less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, the system drops to $250 from its usual $300 going rate. Much like the lead deal, this is also delivering a rare chance to save on Google’s latest while marking the second-best price to date. This model can dish out 4,400-square feet of Wi-Fi 6E coverage and can be expanded in the future to fill deadzones in your coverage down the line.

Save 33% on the latest Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Amazon is now offering the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20 for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 33% in savings alongside the best price of the year. It matches our previous mention from back in January, is the first discount since, and comes within $2 of the all-time low from last fall.

As the latest addition to Google’s stable of streaming media players, this new HD version of Chromecast arrives as a more entry-level offering for giving the TV some love. Sporting 1080p playback at 60 FPS, you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite content alongside the curation features that put all of the shows and movies in one place. We break down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Save on Anker GaNPrime chargers from $48

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is marking down a collection of its latest GaNPrime chargers to some of the best prices yet. Everything ships free across the board, too. Amongst all of the markdowns, a new all-time low has dropped the Anker GaNPrime 120W USB-C Charger down to $62.99. Normally fetching $95, today’s 34% price cut is arriving at the best discount we’ve ever seen. It’s well below our previous $76 mention from earlier in the year, too.

Sporting a 3-port design, this compact charger still manages to provide 120W of power to everything from M2 Pro MacBooks to iPhone 14 and all of your other gadgets. Thanks to its PowerIQ 4.0 technology that automatically adjusts charging rates between three devices, this wall adapter can dish out 100W from either of its main USB-C port, with a USB-A slot rounding out the package for topping off less demanding devices. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review, too.

