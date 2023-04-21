Deals: Acer Chromebook Spin 513 hits $465 all-time low, TCL 10L Android smartphone $150, more

All of the weekend’s best discounts are now on tap for this fine Friday afternoon, all courtesy of 9to5Toys. Leading the way, Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513 hits the $465 all-time low to join this Philips Hue refurb sale at Woot that starts from $18. Plus, TCL’s 10L Android Smartphone is worth a look at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513 hits $465 all-time low

Amazon is now offering the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 for $465. While you’d more regularly pay $615, today’s offer arrives at $150 off and a new all-time low. It’s one of the first chances to save overall and is the best we’ve seen since the only other discount of the year landed back in January.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 just launched mid last year and arrives with a folding 2-in-1 form-factor that can convert the 13.5-inch 2256×1504 display between tablet and laptop modes. All powered by a MediaTek Kmopanio 1380 processor, the build also comes backed by 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. All of that makes it a suitable option for casual web surfing from the couch, handling classwork to close out the spring semester, and more. We further break down the Chrome OS experience in our launch coverage.

Philips Hue refurb sale goes live at Woot from $18

After seeing Amazon take an extra 15% off nearly the entire collection of Philips Hue smart bulbs, Woot is now stepping in to discount a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $18. While you’ll find nearly every form-factor in the brand’s popular stable of smart home gear up for grabs, the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp is an easy highlight and is now down to $270. It typically fetches $330, with today’s offer landing at $70 off and the third-best discount to date. It comes within $18 of the all-time low, too.

Arriving as one of the more unique expansions of the Philips Hue Gradient series, this Signe floor lamp packs an upright design that can paint a corner, the sides of your TV, and other spots in your home with all of the usual colors that you’d expect. Though stepping up from other models, the internal lighting array features individually-addressable LEDs for more creative color pallets or syncing on-screen content to the ambient lights in your home theater. Compatible with Bluetooth or Zigbee, this can connect with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, too.

TCL’s 10L Android Smartphone is worth a look at $150

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its unlocked 10L 256GB Android Smartphone for $150. Typically $250 at Amazon, today’s deal actually comes in at $20 below our last mention from December. It also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon as well. While it might not be the latest Galaxy or Pixel, the TCL 10L is still a solid choice for your smartphone.

With a 6.54-inch FHD+ “dotch” display and 256GB of built-in storage, this smartphone is perfect for your day-to-day mobile tasks. On top of that, there’s 6GB of RAM, a quad-camera array around back with a 48MP main sensor as well as 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors for various function. Plus, there’s AI to recognize and enhance scenes and objects to help you capture better shots of friends, family, pets, and more. Be sure to take a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

