AAWireless, the wireless Android Auto adapter, gets permanent price cut to $79.99

Over a year after graduating from crowdfunding, AAWireless, the first wireless Android Auto adapter, is getting a permanent price cut to $79.99.

Effective immediately, AAWireless is dropping its price from $89.99 to $79.99. The change in price is already live on Amazon and the company confirmed to 9to5Google that it will be the new permanent price, not a discount as Amazon is currently showing.

When AAWireless first launched, it was set for that $80 price tag, but the increased cost of components ended up pushing the price tag up a bit ahead of the formal retail launch. Still, it was always cheaper that the Motorola MA1, which retails for $99.

Nothing is changing with the hardware of AAWireless, for now, with just a more affordable price being put in place. Of course, this comes as even more affordable Android Auto adapters have been hitting the market, with some options even under $50. But we have found over the past year or so that AAWireless is one of the most stable and reliable options, as well as being the most flexible. It has a companion app that can deliver software updates to the device as well as tweak settings, such as adjusting the DPI to make more room for widgets on Android Auto’s “Coolwalk” redesign.

