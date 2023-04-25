Sundar Pichai teases AI, Pixel, ‘exciting’ Android developments at Google I/O 2023

Alphabet reported Q1 2023 earnings this afternoon, and Sundar Pichai’s prepared remarks included a brief preview of Google I/O on May 10.

We’ll share updates at Google I/O about how we are using Al across our products, including our Pixel devices, and share some exciting new developments for Android.

There’s nothing too surprising about Pichai’s short preview, as it was already leaked (and very much expected, regardless) that Google I/O 2023 would have an AI-heavy keynote. The Pixel 7a, Tablet, and Fold are rumored for I/O announcements. It was interesting to tie Pixel directly to AI, and it remains to be seen whether there will be any new AI-powered features for those devices.

Meanwhile, “exciting new developments for Android” are also another given. We should hear about what Android 14’s major tentpoles are, in addition to getting Beta 2 with some of those changes hopefully live. The existing previews have yet to tip anything major.

Looking forward to our Q1 earnings call soon! https://t.co/6taB6Wj7rR pic.twitter.com/ZFomlkVddw — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 25, 2023

Before the keynote, Pichai tweeted a picture of the executive team getting ready for the call. The tablet at the center of the long desk is the touchscreen controller (made by Mimo) that is part of Google Meet’s Series One conferencing kit. Meanwhile, there’s a blurred device (next to the silver HP Chromebook) that might be a Pixel Fold, but it’s not too obvious. Another edit made to the picture blurs out writing on a notepad, which is par for the course.

However, what I want to point out is what’s in the top-right corner. On a coat rack, there appears to be a pair of white cargo pants that have creases.

That might be a reference to last week’s episode of Succession (S4E5), where a “Sundar” was referenced in a line from Tom Wambsgans to Lukas Matsson.

We were at Sun Valley. We – we were mocking, uh, Sundar’s, uh, cargo shorts, the creases, and the…

Sun Valley is a media and finance conference where tech CEOs and other major industry players congregate for a week. The Alphabet/Google CEO has made appearances in the past. Pichai acknowledging the TV jab in this subtle way is pretty hilarious.