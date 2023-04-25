 Skip to main content

Kayak brings passkey support to Android and Chrome

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Apr 25 2023 - 12:55 pm PT
More and more apps are bringing incorporating passkey support, which is an easier and more secure way to go about user authentication. Next on the list is Kayak, which now officially supports passkeys on both Android and Chrome.

Developed as a replacement for passwords, which can often be poorly created or lost, passkeys are a new(ish) development being incorporated into both Android and Chrome. Specifically on Android, passkeys are a far more secure alternative to passwords, as they rely somewhat on biometrics rather than a string of letters and numbers. By unlocking your phone when prompted, apps that utilize passkey are able to keep your accounts secure behind a more complex login.

We’re starting to see more and more adopt this method, and for good reason. Most recently, PayPal added passkey support to its Android app shortly after bringing the new standard to its iOS variant.

Similarly, the travel app, Kayak, has announced that passkey support is now available through its Android app shortly after it brought the method to the app in iOS 16. Alongside Android, Kayak is also making passkey available in Chrome, which is going to play a big part in getting other websites and apps to make their way to a passwordless future.

KAYAK has supported passkeys since the iOS16 release date last Fall, offering a simple, secure and seamless way to authenticate your device. With a superior UX and enhanced security, Passkeys are now available on KAYAK’s iOS and Android apps in addition to browsers like Chrome and Safari. 

Google is planning on expanding support for passkey in Android 14 though a lot of the groundwork has been laid. With improvements in the next big Android update, we’ll likely see existing apps improve passkey support, as well as others joining in the more secure login method.

