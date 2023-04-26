Deals: Google Nest Mini summons Assistant at $36, FitBit Luxe fitnes tracker $90, more

All of today’s best discounts are now live for Wednesday, giving Assistant users a chance to expand their smart home for $36 with a Google Nest Mini. Then just in time for spring workouts, the Fitbit Luxe is even more affordable with a $40 discount to complement these PNY PRO Elite microSD cards at the best prices yet. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Call up Assistant with Google Nest Mini at $36

After seeing the Nest Hub Max go on sale earlier in the week, Best Buy today is offering only the second chance to save this year on the Google Nest Mini. Courtesy of the retailer, the brand’s latest smart speaker sells for $36. Down from the usual $50 going rate, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year and the lowest since back in January. Right at the start of the year, it sold for $11 less for a limited time, with today’s offer delivering the only other chance to save this year otherwise and the best since.

Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Fitbit Luxe now even more affordable with $40 discount

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker for $90 in three different styles. Down from the usual $130 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and the third-best price of the year. It comes within $5 of the 2023 low and is the best we’ve seen in over a month.

While not either of the new flagship fitness trackers that have recently hit the scene, Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s more affordable offerings which still manages to pack a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. While not quite as capable on the smartwatch feature set as some of the other options in the Fitbit stable, it’ll certainly help offer extra insight on workouts and overall wellbeing. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Score half TB PNY PRO Elite Class microSD cards at a new $35 low

Amazon is now offering the PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class microSDXC Flash Memory Card for $35. This model has fetched $70 at Amazon for most of this year and went for closer to $90 across 2022. However, it currently carries a regular price of $50 directly from PNY and has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low.

While it isn’t quite as fast as the Samsung EVO and SanDisk 512GB models that are on sale right now, it does come in at a lower price point for folks favoring storage capacity over transfer rates. The 100MB/s card features Class 10, U3, and V30 speed class performance for video content as well as A2 app-loading rates making for a notable, budget-friendly 512GB option for “DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops.” The magnet-, shock-, temperature-, and water-proof design is a nice touch as well.

