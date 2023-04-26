Motorola’s new Razr foldable breaks cover with huge display, red color [Gallery]

After leaking earlier this year, Motorola’s upcoming Razr foldable has showed up online with detailed images showing off the foldable’s large cover display and a slick red/magenta colorway.

Posted by Evan Blass (whose Twitter account is currently private), these images give us our first detailed look at the 2023 iteration of the Motorola Razr foldable. Blass refers to the device as the “Motorola Razr 40 Ultra,” though it’s not clear if that’s the actual product name. Other rumors have referred to the device as the “Razr+.”

Regardless of the name, this new look at the hardware lines up with previous leaks, while also expanding on what Motorola is doing with the software.

First and foremost, we again see the large outer display that takes up the vast majority of the phone’s cover, and extends down to the cameras and wraps around them. The leak, unfortunately, doesn’t show us if Motorola will continue on with features such as running full apps, or if the company will make other changes to better take advantage of the larger size.

But what we can see is a “Personalize” menu that includes options such as changing the wallpaper, themes, fonts, colors, and more, as well as affecting a neat widget on the cover screen that looks a lot like a clock face used on Lenovo’s Smart Clock.

The other new bit of information comes from the colors, with a striking deep red color showing up on Motorola’s new Razr. We can only see this on the bezel and hinge, but it’s surely a color that extends to the back of the device as well.

Motorola is expected to launch its new Razr – potentially with a more affordable option also on the way – in June, just ahead of Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip model.

It’s a good time for a foldables.

