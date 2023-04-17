 Skip to main content

Oppo Find N2 Flip update adds Spotify widget and voice replies to the outer display

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 17 2023 - 9:07 am PT
0 Comments
oppo find n2 flip

A new update rolling out now to the Oppo Find N2 Flip delivers support for a new widget on the cover display for Spotify, as well as long-awaited support for voice-to-text replies for messages.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a foldable smartphone similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 but with a much larger display on the outside that brings the potential for more features and functions. Now, in the first major update since launch, the Find N2 Flip is adding some overdue functionality.

More importantly, this update enables support for voice-to-text replies on the outer display of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. That functionality, which is still missing from Samsung’s foldable, allows users to send full messages instead of replying with canned messages or emoji from the outer display. Oppo says that “all apps” that support quick reply functionality, including Google Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram, and others, can use this function.

Oppo doesn’t note what voice engine will power this voice-to-text feature.

Beyond that, Find N2 Flip owners are also getting a new widget on the cover display, with Oppo fulfilling its promise of a Spotify widget, as we reported last month.

The Spotify widget on Oppo Find N2 Flip shows the currently playing song and controls for play/pause, skip, and the “Heart” button.

Oppo says this new update is rolling out now, with the Spotify widget available under the “Pocket Player” settings of the screen widgets setting. Meanwhile, expanded voice-to-text support will be an “automatic” update.

More on Oppo:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Oppo

Oppo
Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.