Oppo Find N2 Flip update adds Spotify widget and voice replies to the outer display

A new update rolling out now to the Oppo Find N2 Flip delivers support for a new widget on the cover display for Spotify, as well as long-awaited support for voice-to-text replies for messages.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a foldable smartphone similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 but with a much larger display on the outside that brings the potential for more features and functions. Now, in the first major update since launch, the Find N2 Flip is adding some overdue functionality.

More importantly, this update enables support for voice-to-text replies on the outer display of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. That functionality, which is still missing from Samsung’s foldable, allows users to send full messages instead of replying with canned messages or emoji from the outer display. Oppo says that “all apps” that support quick reply functionality, including Google Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram, and others, can use this function.

Oppo doesn’t note what voice engine will power this voice-to-text feature.

Beyond that, Find N2 Flip owners are also getting a new widget on the cover display, with Oppo fulfilling its promise of a Spotify widget, as we reported last month.

The Spotify widget on Oppo Find N2 Flip shows the currently playing song and controls for play/pause, skip, and the “Heart” button.

Oppo says this new update is rolling out now, with the Spotify widget available under the “Pocket Player” settings of the screen widgets setting. Meanwhile, expanded voice-to-text support will be an “automatic” update.

